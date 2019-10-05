The number of people killed in the Holocaust by group.
Jews: 6,000,000
Soviet Civilians: 5,700,000
Soviet POWs: 3,000,000
Disabled: 250,000
Gypsies: 250,000
Jehovah’s Witnesses: 1,900
Criminals and “a-socials”: 70,000
Political opponents: Undetermined
Homosexuals: Undetermined
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.