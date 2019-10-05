The number of people killed in the Holocaust by group.

Jews: 6,000,000

Soviet Civilians: 5,700,000

Soviet POWs: 3,000,000

Disabled: 250,000

Gypsies: 250,000

Jehovah’s Witnesses: 1,900

Criminals and “a-socials”: 70,000

Political opponents: Undetermined

Homosexuals: Undetermined

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.