As state has hit its highest number of new coronavirus cases in five months, and Sun Chronicle area communities are also up markedly.
At the state level there were 10,415 new cases of the virus for the week ending Nov. 7.
In the 10 communities served by the Sun Chronicle, the number of new cases for the week ending Nov. 5 was 274. That's an increase of 100 over the previous week, or a jump of of 57 percent.
At the state level, if “probable” cases are added, the number is 11,008.
Those are the highest numbers recorded since the week ending May 29, when there were 10,480 new cases recorded.
The 10,415 cases equals a 22 percent increase over the 8,498 confirmed cases reported for the week ending Oct. 31.
The good news is that the number of deaths for those two periods is markedly different.
For the week ending Nov. 7 there were 137 confirmed coronavirus deaths and one probable, which is a death rate of 1.31 percent.
If probable cases are added, the death rate declines to 1.25 percent.
For the week ending May 29 there were 994 deaths, which equals a death rate of 9.48 percent.
The highest number of cases recorded in one week was 16,976 for the week ending April 25.
That week, there were 1,170 deaths for a rate of 6.89 percent.
The number of deaths reported locally in the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities is 163, which is a rate of 5.25 percent for the 3,105 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
School cases
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Attleboro schools fell to one. In its report for the week ending Nov. 6, the school department said that the one student contracted the virus outside of school.
So far there have been no transmissions of the disease in schools, according to school officials.
That’s good news for the school department which is hoping to maintain its hybrid mode of teaching, where students are in school for two days and out for three.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker urged all school districts to bring students back to school for five days a week as long as there are no in-school transmissions of the virus and the district is not located in a red zone, the highest-risk category established by the state.
In addition, 44 students were designated as “close contacts” to a coronavirus patient. Out of that number, 14 were exposed in school and 28 outside of school. Two staff members were designated as close contacts from exposure outside of school.
The school numbers are down from the week ending Oct. 30 when seven students contracted the virus outside of school and another 49 students and staff members were designated as close contacts.
