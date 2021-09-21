ATTLEBORO — All three mayoral candidates -- Mayor Paul Heroux and challengers Todd McGhee and Jim Poore -- hit the bricks at the polls Tuesday morning with a last ditch request for votes, but they were lonely — very lonely.
By noon, only about 3.5 percent, or 1,107, of the city's 31,304 registered voters had turned out and the weather was beautiful.
That’s five hours of voting citywide.
All that translates to about 18 voters per precinct per hour.
If that keeps up, there will be just another 1,768 voters for a grand total of 2,875, or 9.2 percent, which would be the lowest turnout out for a mayoral preliminary election in the last 22 years, at least.
The last two mayoral preliminaries, one in 2017 and one in 2005, attracted 17 percent of the voters.
The worst preliminary in recent memory was in 2001 when just 12 percent showed up, or to be more exact, 11.94 percent.
Election office administrator Cheryl Perry said there’s still hope for more voters.
“It usually picks up in the late afternoon, after people get out of work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.