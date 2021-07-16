To the editor:
Re: “The left, too, has its share of insensitive comments,” by Elizabeth Bristol, Voice of the Public, July 15.
Instead of condemning the ill-advised and factually false claims of a school committee member, Elizabeth Bristol says “but they do it too!”
Requiring a vaccine and/or a mask to help prevent the spread of a potentially deadly virus is not the same as murdering members of a religion, ethnic group, sexual orientation or resisters. In my opinion, having friends who lost relatives during the Holocaust, it is cruel and insulting to compare minor inconveniences to murder.
Bristol takes issue with comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Hitler rose to power by promising he could fix every problem, and blaming Jewish people for all the issues facing Germany at the time.
Trump came to power promising he alone could fix problems and blaming “Mexicans” for problems. Throughout his presidency, Trump blamed “the other” whether it were immigrants from Central America, Chinese, Blacks (or at least those who didn’t support him) for any problems. While hyperbole, comparing Trump’s techniques to Hitler’s aren’t as far off as Bristol wants us to think. Using fame, lying about what he could do, and blaming “the other” are the tactics used by authoritarian rulers. Left unchecked, these tactics lead to Nazi Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, Stalin’s USSR, etc. Thankfully, we did check that power, and Trump lost.
Is it so hard to condemn those who would make statements comparing a vaccine to the murder of millions of people? The wearing of a mask indoors or in a crowd to being forced to wear a yellow star, pink triangle, or other badges of what is considered “bad” by a dictator? Such statements are utterly unacceptable, And before anyone cries “cancel culture.” when was it ever OK to compare something done to combat a public health issue to a totalitarian government? We’re all tired of the pandemic. But some of us are willing to be vaccinated, to wear a mask, to distance from others, while some consider these things too much to ask. No freedoms are lost by being considerate of others.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
