The following organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals:
Attleboro
The Attleboro Moose Lodge 463 and the Women of the Moose Chapter 974 will be delivering dinners on Thanksgiving day, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19, there will be no in-house dining as usual. Call the lodge at 774-331-2836 between 3 and 9 p.m. before Monday to schedule a delivery.
Mansfield
The 34th Annual Friends of the Elderly Thanksgiving Dinner will be a drive-thru because of the pandemic. The meals will be handed out from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Mansfield at 17 West St. Meals will also be delivered to Mansfield residents who can’t pick them up. Call Randy Pickus at 508-851-9414 to register. The dinner relies on donations from individuals and community businesses. If you would like to donate, mail a check to Friends of the Elderly c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield MA 02048.
Norfolk
The Norfolk Lions and the Norfolk Grange will serve pickup Thanksgiving dinners at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road, between noon and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Meals can also be delivered to residents. Contact Lions President Kevin Roche at norfolklionspresident@gmail.com or club secretary Jack Campbell at jackcampbell13@comcast.net or 508-990-5087 to arrange for delivery, or donation to the group.
