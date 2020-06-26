Where to
find support
Attleboro Council
on Human Rights
To report an incident email Attleborohumanrights@gmail.com or mail a letter to Attleboro City Hall, Attn: Council on Human Rights, 77 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Parents and Friends of
Lesbians and Gays
To seek support for those within the LGBTQ+ community, contact the Attleboro Chapter of PFLAG at pflagattleboro@gmail.com or (508) 455-5870
The Gender and
Sexuality Alliance
Deanna Wells-Scott and Charlotte Germain, Attleboro High School: (508) 222-5150
