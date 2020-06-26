Where to

find support

Attleboro Council

on Human Rights

To report an incident email Attleborohumanrights@gmail.com or mail a letter to Attleboro City Hall, Attn: Council on Human Rights, 77 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.

Parents and Friends of

Lesbians and Gays

To seek support for those within the LGBTQ+ community, contact the Attleboro Chapter of PFLAG at pflagattleboro@gmail.com or (508) 455-5870

The Gender and

Sexuality Alliance

Deanna Wells-Scott and Charlotte Germain, Attleboro High School: (508) 222-5150

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.