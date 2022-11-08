In the race for Massachusetts attorney general voters face a choice between Democrat Andrea Campbell and Republican Jay McMahon — each hoping to break new ground while highlighting very different priorities. If elected, Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, would become the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer, while McMahon would be the first Republican elected to the post since the 1960s. Campbell has promised to “look at every issue through an equity lens” while McMahon has vowed to target crime and corruption and ”renegade mobs."