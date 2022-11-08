US election. USA flag ballot box and envelope on blue background. 3d illustration
Rawf8/stock.adobe.com

Voting for Tuesday’s state election is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Attleboro

Ward 1 – Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.

Ward 2 – Murray UU Church, 505 North Main St.

Ward 3 – Willett Elementary School, 32 Watson Ave.

Ward 4 – LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).

Ward 5 – LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118).

Ward 6 – Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).

North Attleboro

High school, 1 Wilson West Whitty Way off Landry Avenue.

Plainville

Public safety building behind town hall, 194 South St. (Route 1A).

Foxboro

Ahern Middle School, 111 Mechanic St.

Mansfield

High school, 250 East St.

Norfolk

Freeman Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.

Norton

Middle school, 215 West Main

Rehoboth

Francis Farm Museum Building, 27 Francis Farm Road.

Seekonk

High school, 261 Arcade Ave.

Wrentham

Delaney Elementary School, 120 Taunton St.