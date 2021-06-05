William Runey III is 18 and treasurer for Attleboro High School’s Class of 2021.
Next year, he’ll be at Clemson University in South Carolina to study engineering.
When coronavirus hit in March of his junior year and students were banished to remote learning, he said it was “like an early summer.”
But the reality turned harsher in his senior year.
“As nice as it was at first, I found it wasn’t an ideal setting for me,” Runey said.
Being out of class three days a week has consequences.
“This year there was a big difference,” he said. “I had to prepare for AP (Advanced Placement) classes, and I found it to be a lot harder.”
“It’s not easy to learn when you’re only in class with your teacher two days a week,” he said.
Like others he missed being with the whole senior class, he said.
But the last two weeks were good.
“It was a lot of fun to catch up with people,” he said. “A lot of them I hadn’t seen since my junior year.”
He said succeeding in a year of hybrid learning is “not something that can be taught.”
But the experience was beneficial and proves that when faced with a challenge, he and his classmates can overcome obstacles in their paths, which will prove helpful in the future.
“I’m proud of us as a class to be able to get through times like this, when nobody expected us to be able to do it,” Runey said.
