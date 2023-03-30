Address: 29 Sumner St.
Age: 33
Martial status: Married
Number of children: Two (girl, 10, boy, 6)
Occupation: Construction project manager
Education: Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, UMass Amherst
Political party: Democrat
Political experience: None
Top priority: Improving physical and social environment of schools
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): I’ll work to find financially responsible ways to upgrade our schools. I will also voice concerns with the school’s culture to the superintendent.
Most admired living political figure: Darius Gregory
Why you admire him: Darius ran for the first town council successfully within a year of moving to North. Part of his success was because he fully embraced the town in all aspects of his life. Over the past four years, he’s been passionate about his work on the council. As the first (and only) African American on town council, he brings diversity to our town and advocates for minorities in ways others can’t. It also doesn’t hurt that he is married to my cousin.
Zach Achin